Ileana D’Cruz welcomes baby boy, shares photograph and name

Actor Ileana D’Cruz shared a photo of her newborn son on Instagram while announcing that he’d been born earlier this week on August 1.

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has given birth to a baby boy, whom she has named Koa Phoenix Dolan, which reportedly means warrior or valiant one. The actor announced Koa’s birth on her social media profile, adding that he was born on Tuesday, August 1. Illeana had earlier announced her pregnancy in April this year and has since been posting pictures of her pregnancy.

Expressing her joy and excitement with this new addition to her family, Ileana, who has 16.3 million followers on Instagram, said, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.”

Following her post, the actor received several congratulatory messages from various celebrities such as Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Arjun Kapoor, Vishnu Kaushal, Athiya Shetty and others.

Talking about her pregnancy earlier this year, Illeana had said that while it was a ‘bumpy’ ride full of its own challenges, she was very happy. “Being pregnant is such a beautiful, beautiful blessing. I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey,” she wrote in June, adding, “I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going, wow I get to meet you soon.”

In the same post, the actor also shared her concerns about motherhood. “And there's tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I'm not strong enough. And I don't know what kind of mother I will be. I really don't. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that's enough,” she wrote.

Ileana was last seen in the song ‘Sab Gazab’ by Badshah. She also co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull (2021) directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be seen next in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda next.

With inputs IANS