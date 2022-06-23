Ilaiyaraaja-Yuvan to compose music for Naga Chaitanya's next with Venkat Prabhu

The film stars Krithi Shetty opposite Naga and is helmed by Venkat Prabhu.

Flix Kollywood

Following the success of romantic drama Love Story, co-starring actor Sai Pallavi, and rural drama Bangarraju, Naga Chaitanya has signed a new film with director Venkat Prabhu. The makers took to social media on Thursday, June 23 to share the announcement with fans. They announced that music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his son, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja are on board for the film which has been tentatively titled NC22. The father-son duo had recently teamed up for the film Maamanithan, helmed by director Seenu Ramasamy, and starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead.

However, in a recent interaction with the press, Seenu Ramasamy revealed that he was unhappy with the music composers. As per IANS, director Seenu Ramasamy said that he had been told at the time of signing the agreement for the film that they would work with only those lyricists they liked. "I agreed and I was open to working with any lyricist they wanted. However, I was kept out of both the composing and re-recording processes. I did not get so much as the lyric sheets of the songs,” the director had reportedly said.

On Thursday morning, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, and Siva Karthikeyan attended an official launch event for this film that the producers had organised in Hyderabad. The team also revealed that Uppena fame actor Krithi Shetty will be opposite Naga Chaitanya. Krithi was also on board for Bangarraju.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has the film Thank You in the pipeline. Billed as a romantic film, Thank You is directed by Vikram K Kumar, and bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Naga will be sharing the screen with actors Malavika Nair and Avika Gor in the lead roles, while actor Sai Sushanth Reddy has also been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. Thank You is slated for release on July 7.