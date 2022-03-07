Ilaiyaraaja visits AR Rahman’s studio in Dubai, pic goes viral

Award-winning composer AR Rahman revealed in a post that Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja visited Firdaus studio in Dubai which is owned by the former.

Two of the most popular music composers of Tamil cinema- AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja surprised fans when they were seen together in a photo. Fans of both the composers shared their love and expressed that they are excited to see the two composers together, after AR Rahman shared the photo on his Twitter handle on March 6.

ARR, as he is fondly known by his followers, revealed that Ilaiyaraaja visited Firdaus studio in Dubai, which is owned by the former. "Such a pleasure welcoming the Maestro to our Firdaus studio... hope he composes something amazing for the @firdausorchestra to play in future! (sic),” AR Rahman wrote. Fans are eager to know more about the composition Ilaiyaraaja is working on. AR Rahman has also teamed up with a women’s ensemble in the UAE called Firdaus.

On the film front, AR Rahman is currently working on several projects. In Tamil, he will be composing music for upcoming films like Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan, Vikram’s long-awaited Cobra and Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He is making his Mollywood comeback after 30 years with Malayankunju. His last Malayalam project was the Sangeeth Sivan directorial, Yoddha, starring Mohanlal, which was released in 1992.

Apart from Vikram, Cobra features former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar and Miya George, among others in significant roles. Malayankunju is directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, while the story is scripted by Mahesh Narayanan. The film stars actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

Meanwhile, Ilaiyaraaja has films like Maamanithan, Maayon, Thupparivaalan 2 and Viduthalai among others in the pipeline. Ilaiyaraaja, who is fondly known as Maestro and Isaignani, will be teaming up with his son Yuvan Shankar Raja for Maamanithan. Thupparivaalan 2 is the sequel of Mysskin’s hit investigative drama Thupparivaalan, starring Vishal in the lead. Due to clashes between the director-actor duo, Vishal has donned the director’s hat for the sequel.