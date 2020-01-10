Ilaiyaraaja invites 'Thamizharasan' team home for work

The film is directed by Babu Yogeswaran and produced by S Kowsalya Rani under the banner SNS production company.

Flix Kollywood

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who is currently composing the tunes for the Tamil film Thamizharasan, invited the orchestra and the team members of the film to his home in Chennai for music composing session. According to reports he had a disagreement with the management of the Prasad Studios in Chennai following which he decided not to work there anymore. It may be mentioned here that Ilaiyaraaja has been composing tunes at this studios for several years now.

Thamizharasan is directed by Babu Yogeswaran and produced by S Kowsalya Rani under the banner SNS production company. The film stars Vijay Antony and Suresh Gopi in the lead roles with Remya Nameesan playing the female lead. The rest of the star cast includes Sonu Sood, Sangeetha Krish, Yogi Babu, Pandiarajan and Kasthuri. The rest of the technical crew include RD Rajasekar for camerawork and Bhuvan Srinivasan for editing.

Besides Thamizharasan, Ilaiyaraaja also has the Myskkin directorial Thupparivalan 2 needing his attention. The film has Vishal, who is also producing the film, in the lead role. Nirav Shah is cranking the camera for this venture.

Thupparivalan 2 is the sequel to the crime thriller that was released on September 14 in 2017 and it went on to score big at the box office. The film had Vishal playing the lead role with the star cast also including Prasanna, Vinay, K Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Anu Emmanuel, Shaji Chen, Vijayakumar, Abhishek Shankar, Simran, John Vijay and Master Nishesh.

Thupparivalan took inspirations from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s fictional detective character, Sherlock Holmes. Arrol Corelli had composed music for Thupparivalan with Karthik Venkatraman working as the cameraman and N Arun kumar editing it. The crime thriller was produced by Vishal under his home banner Vishal Film Factory and distributed by Madras Enterprises.

(Content provided by Digital Native)