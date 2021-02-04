Ilaiyaraaja to compose music for Vetrimaaran-Soori's film

The maestro has begun composing for this film in his new recording studio, located at Kodambakkam, Chennai.

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who is basking in the success of Dhanush starrer Asuran, is currently busy with his next starring actor-comedian Soori in the lead role. The makers have now roped in maestro Ilaiyaraaja to compose music for the film.

This will be the first time that both the National award winners will be coming together for a film. The maestro has begun composing for this film in his new recording studio which is located in Kodambakkam, Chennai. It may be noted that Ilaiyaraaja used the recording unit in Prasad Studio for over 35 years. He was denied access to it, and his instruments were allegedly thrown out after the new owners decided to lease out the premises for an IT company.

Recently Vetrimaaran had roped in Vijay Sethupathi and according to reports the actor has already joined the sets. Heâ€™s believed to be playing a very pivotal role, marking his first-time collaboration with the director. Bhavani Sre has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Bhavani Sre was last seen in Sudha Kongara's short Thangam in the Netflix anthology Paava Kadhaigal.

While initially, Vetrimaaran had said that he will be adapting a poem from Na Muthukumar's Pattampoochi Virpavan for the screenplay of his movie with Soori, the latest speculation making the rounds is that Vetrimaaran has decided to adapt another novel for it.

The shooting of the film was planned to take place in the Gulf countries last year, including Saudi Arabia, but the this was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, the director has made some major changes to the story of the film and commenced shooting in and around Tamil Nadu.

Vetrimaaran also has a film with Suriya titled Vaadivasal, based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. It marks the first time collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran. Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaranâ€™s last film Asuran.

Vetrimaaran had recently made his digital debut with the Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal a mini Netflix series, released last December. His episode titled Oor Iravu starred Hari, Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi.

Vetrimaaran is also doing story and screenplay works for Sasikumar's next film, which is reported to be directed by a debutant and co-producing it in association with S Kathiresanâ€™s Five Star Creations. Both Vettrimaran and Kathiresan share a good rapport having worked together in Polladhavan and Aadukalam. Details about the project, including its director and the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.

