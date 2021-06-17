IKEA’s Bengaluru store in Nagasandra to open within a year

Over time, the company plans to open a city centre store within Bengaluru.

IKEA’s Bengaluru store in Nagasandra will be open within a year, the home furnishing retailer said on Thursday. Spread across about 4 lakh sqft, the store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, IKEA said. Peter Betzel, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer), IKEA India, said, “Over time, we will also open a city centre store within Bengaluru to be even more accessible and connect with many more people.”

This came as the retailer announced the launch of its e-commerce services and mobile shopping app in Bengaluru. IKEA said its presence in the state will help create employment opportunities, enable skill development and bring best practices in the retail sector. The company said that it aims to engage with 2,500 workers in the next five years across different IKEA businesses in Bengaluru with 50% diversity at all levels. This in turn, it said, will generate close to 1,200 indirect jobs linked to its business operations.

“IKEA works with 9 home furnishing suppliers in Karnataka, including a social entrepreneur engaging 1,200 local artisans, thereby increasing its local sourcing footprint in the state,” IKEA said in its statement.

Betzel said, “Karnataka is a very important market for IKEA and Bengaluru is one of the largest home furnishing markets in India. We will bring a complete omnichannel offer to the market and are excited to take the first step now with the launch of our e-commerce channel and meeting the many people in Bengaluru with their aspirations and dreams for a better life at home.”

IKEA has an online presence currently in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, and this is part of IKEA’s expansion plans in India, as well as stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad. It said it will be opening up two city centre stores in Mumbai, and also create more customer meeting points in Bengaluru in a phased manner.

But for now, customers in Bengaluru can purchase home furnishing products from the app and website.“The newly launched IKEA mobile shopping app features product recommendations, ratings and reviews, along with easier searching and browsing experience. The app also allows customers to add the products to their shopping list even while physically browsing through the products in the store,” IKEA said.