IKEA to open its fourth global business operations office in Bengaluru

This global business operations office, IKEA said, is a key partner for functions such as finance, procurement, digital and others.

IKEA announced on Thursday that it is going to be opening a new office in Bengaluru within the areas of global business operations, digital and centres of expertise. It said that this will be operated from the Karle Special Economic Zone in Bengaluru.

This, IKEA said, “will help streamline, simplify, and standardise ways of working and operations, while diversifying the overall digital footprint.” Its reason for selecting the location, it said, was the availability of a large talent pool in India.

In addition to Bengaluru, the GBO operates in Poznan (Poland), Shanghai (China) and Baltimore (US).

“Digital, which is co-located with GBO in Bengaluru, will be a focal point and centre for digital development, innovation and operations. In addition, The Centres of Expertise (CoE) will provide leadership, best practices, research, support and training,” IKEA said.

IKEA opened its Hyderabad store in 2018, and its second store is being constructed at Mumbai. IKEA said it will open smaller format city centre store and expand online to more cities. Online, apart from Hyderabad, it is currently available to Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

IKEA said that its aim is to reach approximately 100 million consumers in India over the next few years through a multichannel approach.

Lalitha Indrakanti, Head of Global Business Operations for Ingka Group which runs IKEA India, said, “India is not only a growing retail destination for us but also one of the strongest markets when it comes to global business operations capabilities. India is central to our growth plans and the GBO will help simplify, standardise and modernise customer and business transactions, procurement operations, financial reporting and people operations. We have long-term growth plans and plan to expand over time.”