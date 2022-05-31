IKEA Bengaluru to open on June 22

The store, located in Nagasandra, will be connected to the metro station as well.

IKEA’s Bengaluru store will open on June 22, the company announced on Tuesday, May 31. The IKEA store is a large-format one, and will be located in Nagasandra. The store is connected to the Nagasandra metro station for easy access as well.

The Nagasandra store will be spread across 12.2 acres and is a 4,60,000sq ft store. IKEA said it will have over 7,000 home furnishing IKEA products along with home sets. “The store will also house one of the largest children’s play ‘area ‘Småland’ along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies,” IKEA said in a statement. The store, IKEA said, will have services such as remote planning, personal shopper, and click and collect.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier announced on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos that IKEA’s Bengaluru store will open in June. “We are also in talks with the organisation to encourage local manufacturing, thus boosting employment and economic growth,” he said.

“IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements. Our unique and affordable IKEA range will cater to the wants and needs of the whole family because there is something for everyone at IKEA. We are excited to welcome the many people of Bengaluru to our upcoming store,” said Anje Haim, IKEA’s market manager for the Karnataka market.

IKEA started online deliveries to customers in 2021 through their website and app.

IKEA said that India is a prioritised market for it, and it currently has stores in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai, and a city centre store in Mumbai. Deliveries are allowed to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat and Bengaluru.

“Along with Retail, IKEA Purchasing, IKEA Foundation, IKEA investment, Ingka centres, Global Business operations (GBO) and other entities are investing in India to create an even bigger impact as ONE IKEA. IKEA remains invested and committed to India” it said.