IIT student in Varanasi dies by suicide

Kuldeep Singh was a research scholar in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, IIT.

A research student residing at the SN Bose Hostel of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) IIT died by suicide. The local police, who were informed by the hostel students on Monday, June 26, found the victim dead in his room. The reason for the research studentâ€™s suicide is not clear.

Kuldeep Singh, 32, a native of Khakhedi village in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, was staying in room number-88 of SN Bose Hostel, BHU IIT. He was a research scholar in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, IIT.

ACP Bhelupur Praveen Kumar Singh said that no suicide note was found in the studentâ€™s room. According to the official, the post-mortem of the body would be done only after the arrival of his family. The students from the hostel told the police that Kuldeep was married in November last year. His fellowship was about to end next month and his research work was in its final stages.