IIT Madras, IISc Bengaluru top educational institutions in NIRF 2023: See full list

Seven IITs have found a spot in the top 10 educational institutions overall in the Education Ministry’s rankings for 2023 as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has been listed as the top educational institution by the Ministry of Education in its National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2023, announced on Monday, June 5. IIT Madras has been listed as the top university in the Overall category. This is the fifth consecutive time that the institution has gained the top position, along with topping the list of engineering universities. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has topped the list of Universities category as well as the Research Institution category, and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad came first in the Management category.

Seven IITs -- IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati -- have found a spot in the top 10 overall rankings. As per the NIRF list, the overall ranking of IIT Madras is number one. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is in second place, IIT Delhi is at the third spot, IIT Bombay at fourth, IIT Kanpur at fifth, AIIMS Delhi at sixth, IIT Kharagpur at seventh, IIT Roorkee at eighth, IIT Guwahati at ninth, and Jawaharlal Nehru University is at number 10.

The Ministry of Education said, "This is the eighth consecutive edition of India Rankings of institutions of higher education in India in five categories, namely overall Colleges, Universities, Research Institutions and Innovation and eight subject domains, namely Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Planning, Dental and Agriculture and Allied Sectors."

In the Universities category, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi is in second place, Jamia Millia Islamia third, Jadavpur University, Kolkata fourth, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi fifth, Manipal Academy of Higher Education sixth, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore seventh, Vellore Institute of Technology eighth, Aligarh Muslim University ninth and the University of Hyderabad at the tenth place.

The NIRF was launched in September 2015 and the first ranking came in 2016. The Education Ministry claims that unlike other rankings in the popular media, India Rankings deploys “objective parameters and metrics” with “factual data” gathered from applicant institutions themselves, as well as from third-party sources such as Web of Science, Scopus and Derwent Innovation. Several improvements in data collection formats, metrics and comparison methodology were adopted and put into practice for India Rankings over the past eight years, the ministry added.

According to the Education Ministry, the practice of pre-registration of institutions that had participated in India Rankings in the previous year was continued this year also. Moreover, new institutions were invited to participate in the ranking exercise through an open advertisement. A total number of 5,543 unique institutions responded and offered themselves for ranking. In all, 8,686 applications for ranking were made by these 5,543 unique applicant institutions under various categories or subject domains.

(With IANS inputs)