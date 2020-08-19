IISc Bengaluru student takes his own life allegedly over coronavirus fears

news Death

A postgraduate student of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) In Bengaluru reportedly died by suicide, according to police. An investigating police officer told PTI that the victim Sandeep Kumar had coronavirus symptoms and he feared that he has contracted the infection. According to the officer, the M.Tech student from Chhattisgarh, had earlier sent text messages about his condition to some of his friends.

The IISc condoled the death of the student and said the mental wellbeing of its students, faculty and staff was of serious concern and it has provided facilities and wellness resources for those in need.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student, who was pursuing an M.Tech degree at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences," it said in a statement.

The premier science institute added it has provided facilities and wellness resources which include round-the-clock emergency call service for anyone needing to talk to a mental health professional, online counselling and support, and one-on-one counselling with counsellors and psychiatrists on campus besides other resources and links hosted by IISc's Wellness Centre.

Deaths by suicide have been reported from COVID-19 designated hospitals as well, in Bengaluru, with the first such case reported in April.

Karnataka has so far recorded 2.33 lakh positive cases, including 4,062 deaths, and 16 infected people have died of "non-COVID reasons", according to the health department.

Of the 16, several people had taken their own lives due to depression and fear.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.