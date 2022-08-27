IIM Bengaluru staff write to CJI condemning release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists

“This remission is not only a denial of justice but also presents a real and immediate danger to Bilkis Bano and her family,” the letter, signed by 54 faculty members, said.

Condemning the release of the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano rape case, several faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management- Bengaluru (IIM-B) have written to the Chief Justice of India expressing their support and solidarity for Bilkis Bano. The letter, signed by 54 faculty members in their personal capacity, states, “The crimes committed by the 11 men granted remission were no ordinary crimes. They were accused and convicted of gang rape and murders of the most depraved and inhumane kind.”

“Bilkis Bano, who survived to tell the tale, fought for justice for over 17 years. This remission is not only a denial of justice but also presents a real and immediate danger to Bilkis Bano and her family,” the letter said. Calling the sympathetic treatment towards the convicts after their release “shocking”, it added, “What kind of a nation are we turning into if Bilkis Bano is left to defend herself while her violators are given a hero's welcome?”

The faculty members also say that the citizens of India look to the judiciary to deliver on the promise of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for all citizens. But, “The horrors that Bilkis Bano underwent in 2002 should not be experienced by any woman anywhere. This remission is bound to embolden perpetrators of such heinous crimes while simultaneously extinguishing the hope of millions of Indians who look up to the courts to deliver justice.”

The letter quoted Bilkis Bano’s words, “How can justice for any woman end like this?”, and said that the Supreme Court must respond most urgently to Bilkis Bano's right to live without fear and in peace.

In February 2002, in the aftermath of the Godhra riots in Gujarat, Bilkis Bano — who was five months pregnant at the time — fled her village with her toddler daughter and 15 others. They had taken shelter when a mob of 20-30 people armed with sickles, swords and sticks attacked them and Bilkis Bano was gang raped, while seven members of her family were killed. Six other members managed to run away.

On August 16, all 11 convicts, who were sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court in 2008, walked out of jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. Their release sparked outrage across the country, and CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revathy Laul and activist Roop Rekha Rani have moved the Supreme Court challenging the remission.