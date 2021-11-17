IIM Bangalore sees record summer placement, all 513 students placed in 2 days

Consulting companies made 181 offers led by Accenture with 33 offers, followed by Bain & Company and the Boston Consulting Group.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has witnessed record Summer Placements for the PGP (Postgraduate Programme) and PGP-BA (Business Analytics) Class of 2021-23, it said. The institute saw 542 offers, leading to all 513 students who appeared for placements being placed over two days.

Consulting companies made 181 offers led by Accenture with 33 offers, followed by Bain & Company and the Boston Consulting Group. Other recruiters in the consulting field included Kearney, McKinsey & Company, Tata Consultancy Services, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young.

Apart from these, 41 offers were made by recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain. These included Microsoft, Samsung, Walmart Global Tech, Adobe etc.

The 42 offers made in the combined bucket of E-commerce and Operations included those from Amazon, Flipkart, Uber and Myntra.

There were also 84 offers in the Finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 16 offers followed by Citibank, Avendus Capital, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Stanley and others. Conglomerates also recruited graduates for leadership positions, including the Adani Group, Tata Administrative Services, Aditya Birla Group and Vedanta.

Some of the leading startups that offered internships included Navi Technologies, Unacademy, Byju’s, Udaan, LatentView Analytics, Licious, Purplle and Swiggy.

Professor U Dinesh Kumar Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore, said, “This is one of the best summer placements we had in the recent years. There is a clear signal from the recruiters that the economy is reviving, and the industry is looking for talent in large numbers to manage the post pandemic market.”

Earlier this year, in April, IIM-B hosted its 46th convocation, where 624 students were conferred with degrees. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire event was conducted virtually. IIM Bangalore also announced the names of the recipients of the IIMB Distinguished Alumni Awards for 2021. The awards, instituted in 2007, are presented to alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit and excellence in their chosen fields.