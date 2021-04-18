IIM Bangalore 46th convocation goes digital, 624 students graduate

The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) saw the maximum number of students graduating at 435.

IIM Bangalore (IIMB) hosted its 46th convocation on Friday, April 16, where 624 students were conferred degrees. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire event was conducted virtually. While 435 students completed the Post Graduate Programme in Management, 22 students received doctoral degrees. There were 72 graduates from the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management, 71 who received degrees in Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), and 24 degrees awarded in the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy & Management (PGPPM).

Chairperson of the IIMB Board of Directors Dr Devi Shetty; IIMB Director, Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan; chairpersons of the programmes and faculty members were all a part of the event. The awarding of gold medals also took place during the convocation.

While addressing the graduating students as part of the event, Dr Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBM, said, “Your generation is more global, educated, tolerant, and technology savvy than perhaps any that has come before it. It is because of the kind of minds that exist here at IIM Bangalore that I know that we will surprise the pessimists. This is your generation’s world to shape. I am eager to see the problems you will solve and the solutions you will create.”

IIM Bangalore also announced the names of the recipients of the IIMB Distinguished Alumni Awards for 2021. The awardees are Revathy Ashok, PGP 1980, Co-founder, Strategy Garage; J Laxman Rao, PGP 1982, Chairman & Managing Director, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. and Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., and Sameer Nair, PGP 1996, Co-founder, Gram Oorja. The awards, instituted in 2007 at IIMB, are given to alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit and excellence in their chosen field of endeavour.

During the convocation, Dr Devi Shetty highlighted the efforts put in by the faculty, students, alumni and staff of IIMB which led to the school scoring well in national and global rankings.