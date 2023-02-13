IIIT student in Andhra’s Kadapa dies by suicide

According to the police, preliminary examination suggests that the student was stressed about her upcoming examination.

news Suicide

A final year engineering student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district has died by suicide. She was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday.

Speaking to TNM, RK Valley Station House Officer said there was no suicide note found and that from preliminary examination it seems like student was stressed about her upcoming examination. The police have not found a suicide note in her room. Police shifted the body for autopsy and took up investigation.

Hailing from Rayachoti in Annamayya district, the girl was staying in the hostel on the campus of IIIT, also known as Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Krishna University in Vijayawada on Monday when students launched a protest demanding compensation for two students who were injured due to electric shock on the campus. The students sat on protest and tried to disrupt the ongoing examinations. They demanded that the university authorities complete construction of the hostel at the earliest.



If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

