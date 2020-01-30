IIIT Idupulapaya in AP surrenders security officer found guilty of sexual harassment

The authorities of IIIT said that several women security guards had filed complaints against him.

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies at Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh has surrendered its security officer after complaints of sexual harassment against him. The officer, Arjun Naik, is a Circle Inspector rank cadre, who is attached to the university, better known as IIIT Idupulapaya, from the police department.

The authorities of IIIT said that several women security guards had filed complaints against Naik, following which a probe was initiated. According to reports, the inquiry has confirmed that the allegations were true and a letter was written to Kadapa District Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan.

In the letter, the authorities requested the senior police officer to repatriate Naik to the police department. The police are yet to respond on the letter.

Last year, a senior faculty member of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies in Telangana's Nirmal district, more popularly known as IIIT Basar, was booked by the police and sacked. This, after he allegedly sexually harassed women students in the campus.

Ravi Varala had allegedly demanded bribes and sexual favours from students appearing for their supplementary exams, to make them pass. An internal inquiry by the university found that he had allegedly taken money from some students, following which his services were terminated and a police complaint was filed.

Last year, 56 women from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Hyderabad had also protested against alleged sexual harassment they faced at the hands of D Srinivas Reddy, a stenographer at the institute.

After the case surfaced, the women were allegedly continuously threatened by NIFT authorities to compromise in order to safeguard their jobs. While they managed to get back their jobs after a fight, an Internal Committee (IC) inquiry claimed that Srinivas was not guilty.

