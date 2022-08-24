IIIT Basara student dies by suicide, students boycott classes

The Students Governing Council (SGC) levelled multiple allegations against the administration for their failure to save his life.

news Protest

A first-year civil engineering student of IIIT Basara allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Monday, August 23. The student has been identified as19-year-old Suresh Rathore hailing from Dichaplly of neighbouring Nizamabad. Students, who have alleged laxity on part of the varsity as an ambulance failed to reach the campus on time, are observing a campus bandh and have boycotted the classes on Tuesday.

As no note was found, police are ascertaining the cause and circumstances that led to the incident. Speaking to TNM, Nirmal Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Praveen Kumar said: “Through our primary investigation into his belongings like mobile we found that he took his life owing to certain personal reasons. We have not found any note written by the student.”

According to students he was found ‘hanging’ and was taken in an ambulance to Nirmal Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The Students Governing Council (SGC) has also decided to hold a candle march on Tuesday evening. Pre University Course (1) students have been excluded from boycotting the class as they have examinations as per the SGC.

The SGC has levelled multiple allegations against the institute’s Director Dr Sathish Kumar for his alleged failure to act on time despite being informed of the incident. The incident was reported to the campus authorities at 1.25pm. The ambulance arrived at 2.10pm

The representative also accused him of diverting the ambulance to Nirmal Government Hospital while it was on its way to a hospital in Nizamabad. Nizamabad is around 35km from the campus while Nirmal is 70km away.

The SGC, in a statement, said that the ambulance did not arrive at the hostel on time despite the authorities being intimated. The roommates of Suresh were called to the room and around 20 minutes were lost due to this, the Council alleged.

According to SGC, after taking Suresh Rathore to the campus hospital around 2.15pm, they waited for 45 minutes claiming that the student was alive but in critical condition and an ECG had to be done. The statement said the life of Suresh could have been saved if he was taken for advanced treatment outside instead of campus hospital.

However, SP Praveen Kumar told TNM that the ambulance was diverted to the Nirmal Government Hospital considering the formalities of Post Mortem Examination (PME) after the confirmation of the death. “After confirmation of the death, the local police authorities took the body to Nirmal Government Hospital where there is scope for PME procedure,” he said.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.