Pressure is mounting on the authorities of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) at Telangana's Basar town to take action after a video clip of two workers taking bath inside the kitchen of one of the messes went viral. Students and parents were shocked to see the video, which shows the workers taking bath inside the kitchen of one of the three messes on the campus of RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT Basar.

Some students who captured the video of the workers taking bath uploaded it on social media. Some mess workers were allegedly using the kitchen for bathing and washing their clothes.

Though the authorities issued a notice to the mess contractor, the students are demanding stringent action as this posed a serious health hazard.

Reacting to the video clip, NSUI Telangana unit president Venkat Balmoor on Saturday termed it as degrading and disgusting. He wanted to know when Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao and the Education Minister will be jolted to the ground reality and help the students by resolving their concerns.

The students are already agitated over frequent incidents of food poisoning. The latest incident has added to their concern.

Some students who posted the video on Twitter tagged the Telangana Governor, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao and others.

The campus has seen a series of incidents of food poisoning. In the latest incident, nearly 100 students fell ill on August 3. Ten of them were admitted to hospitals while others were treated on the campus. They had developed symptoms of food poisoning.

Earlier on July 15, over 100 students had fallen ill with complains of vomiting and loose motion. Some of them even fell unconscious.

This incident came less than a month after students staged a week-long protest demanding better quality food, drinking water and other amenities.

The students had complained that the food being served in the hostel mess was of poor quality. They alleged that on several occasions, small insects and frogs were found in the hostel food.

They had called off their week-long protest on June 21 after Education Minister Indra Reddy visited the institute and gave an assurance that their problems will be solved in a phased manner.

A delegation of students had met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad on August 3 and brought to her notice the problems faced by them.

