IIFA 2023: Drishyam 2, Alia, Hrithik get top awards; lifetime honour for Kamal Haasan

Music composer AR Rahman gave the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award to Kamal, who received a standing ovation.

After sweeping the technical awards at IIFA 2023, Gangubai Kathiawadi continued its winning run on Saturday, May 27, with Alia Bhatt getting Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female). The film's producer, Jayantilal Gada, received the award on Alia's behalf, as the actor's maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is reportedly not well. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 got the Best Film trophy and the honour for Best Director went to R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, bagged the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his turbo-charged performance in Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan. Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film with the same title, which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Hrithik said in his acceptance speech: "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here ... it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash the madness inside me ... Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness."

Celebrated actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan received a standing ovation when he was honoured for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. Singer and music composer AR Rahman gave the award to Kamal, who was applauded by all present. Accepting the golden trophy, Kamal expressed his gratitude and said: "I grew up in cinema ... I came here when I was three and half. ... You have been kind enough to allow me to survive till this stage ... I'm very thankful and humbled." Kamal started as a child artiste in the 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma.

Actor Anil Kapoor won the Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) award for his part in JugJugg Jeeyo.

Fantasy drama Brahmastra: Part One â€“ Shiva and Gangubai Kathiawadi were the big winners. The awards that went to Brahmastra included the ones for Best Playback Singer (Shreya Ghoshal, female, and Arijit Singh, male) and for Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Mouni Roy.

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khanâ€™s son, Babil Khan, won the Best Debut (Male) award for the film Qala, and shared it with Santanu Maheshwari, who starred in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Khushali Kumar won Best Debut (Female) for Dhoka Around the Corner.