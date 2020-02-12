Puducherry Assembly passes anti-CAA resolution, though L-G Kiran Bedi objected

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had written to the CM objecting to the special Assembly session convened to pass the resolution.

news CAA

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly passed a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act on Wednesday. Congress Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's government has sought to repeal the Act that excludes Muslims. The passage of the law in the Parliament has witnessed massive protests across the country by students, citizen's groups and opposition leaders. A special session of the Assembly was convened on Wednesday to move the resolution.

The resolution comes days after Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi wrote to the Chief Minister objecting to the special session for the passage of the anti-CAA resolution. She wrote that the Act passed by the Parliament is applicable to the Union Territory and “cannot be questioned or deliberated in any manner.”

Bedi argued that the legislative power of the Puducherry Assembly does not extend to discussing or deliberating the matter of citizenship as it falls squarely within the domain of Parliament and the Central government.

"The matter of CAA is already under adjudication before the Supreme Court," she said.

However, seven states, including Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and even the Hyderabad civic body have passed resolutions against the law.

The letter from L-G Kiran Bedi came after three nominated legislators from the BJP, V Saminathan, K G Shankar and S Sellaganapathy, met her and submitted a petition, bringing to her notice the government's move to bring in a resolution in the assembly on February 12 against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The three BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly on Wednesday.

AIADMK MLAs as well as NR Congress MLAs boycotted the proceedings and did not show up.

CM Narayanasamy had said on February 3 that he would not inform L-G Bedi in advance about the proposed anti-CAA resolution and that it would be done after the resolution was approved. The Chief Minister had said that the Assembly had the right and the privilege to adopt such a resolution to protect the interests of the people of the Union Territory.

(With inputs from PTI)