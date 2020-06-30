Ignored for pre-release event, Vidyut Jammwal, Kunal Kemmu question Disney+Hotstar

Actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were among those invited to the virtual press conference to talk about the release of the seven major films, which also feature Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu.

Fuelling the debate on nepotism and star power disproportionately benefitting some in Bollywood, actors Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu have spoken over issues of equal representation.

This happened after OTT platform Disney+Hotstar’s announcement on Monday about the line-up of films releasing in the next few months. The announcement was done through a virtual event on Monday and featured actors Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. However, though Kunal and Vidyut’s films are also releasing on the platform, they were not invited to the virtual event, and their pictures were not included in the announcement.

Vidyut pointed out the difference and disbalance. "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES," he tweeted.

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Kunal Kemmu also took to Twitter and said that love and respect cannot be asked for, and if someone doesn’t give those to you, it doesn’t make you smaller. “If only there was a level playing field, we’d have been able to jump high as well,” he said, making no direct reference to Disney+Hotstar.

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

Disney+Hotstar confirmed that seven upcoming films – Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, The Big Bull which marks the return of Abhishek Bachchan, Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Haafiz and Lootcase, featuring Kunal Kemmu – will go straight for digital release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex, a platform that the streaming service launched on Monday.

The seven films have been lined up for premiering on the platform July 24 onwards, it was confirmed at a virtual event on Monday that was moderated by Varun Dhawan. The stars whose films are lined up for OTT releases on the platform participated in the event, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Abhishek Bachchan.

The first film to be premiered is the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, which is based on John Green’s book ‘The Fault in Our Stars’. It will be released on July 27.