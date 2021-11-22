'If Modi were in Bollywood, he would have won Best Actor': Owaisi slams PM

The AIMIM chief claimed that PM Modi announced the repeal of the farm laws to appease farmers in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

news Politics

While demanding that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be repealed by the Union government, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi called Prime Minister Modi the biggest ‘nautankibaaz’ or actor. "Prime Minister Modi is the biggest 'nautankibaaz' in the country, and by mistake, he has entered politics, else what would have happened to the people of the film industry. All the awards would have been won by Modi," Owaisi said, addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Sunday, November 21.

After the PM announced the repeal of the three farm laws on Friday, November 19, “the Prime Minister had said that there had been some shortcoming in his 'tapasya' (penance). This tells us what a big actor our Prime Minister is," Owaisi added. He said the real 'tapasya' was done by the farmers in their protests, during which around 750 of them died. The AIMIM chief further claimed that PM Modi announced the repeal of the farm laws to appease farmers in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. He further slammed the BJP government for foisting allegations on protesting farmers, calling them ‘Khalistanis’ and ‘anti-national’.

Owaisi called for the CAA and NRC to be withdrawn as well. He warned that if the CAA and NRC are not scrapped, protesters will "take to streets and turn it into Shaheen Bagh". "CAA is against the Constitution. If the BJP government does not take back this law, we will come out on the streets and another Shaheen Bagh will come up here," Owaisi said

The AIMIM chief called on the Muslim voters to unite and said, "When Thakurs, Brahmins, Yadavs, Kurmis can become strong by uniting, why can't you?"

Owaisi tweeted a video from the rally in Barabanki, saying, “Hi @narendramodi ji, what acting you are doing! Modi accidentally entered politics which is why Bollywood actors survived. Had he been in Bollywood, he would have gotten all the Best Actor awards.”