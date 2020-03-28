Idukki leader who has COVID-19 urges those who came in contact to report to authorities

The Congress leader had no travel or contact history.

An Idukki-based politician who travelled extensively within Kerala and met hundreds of people, before testing positive for the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV2, has now issued a statement urging those who met him to report to health authorities.

The Congress leader, who tested positive on Thursday, March 26, is one among three positive cases from Idukki. He had neither travelled outside the state or country, after the outbreak of the pandemic nor come in contact with anyone who was infected. On March 13, he had a fever and he had travelled to Thodupuzha and then to the district hospital the following day. However, as he had no other symptoms of the coronavirus at the time and as he had no foreign travel history, doctors initially assumed that he just had an ordinary fever and did not take his samples. Idukki District Collector told TNM that the government was not publishing names of patients. His statement however has made his identity clear to the people of the region.

As a result, he did not place himself under self quarantine until March 15 and instead travelled to different parts of the state from Kasaragod, Ernakulam, Sholayur, Aluva to Thiruvananthapuram etc. A popular leader from the hill district, the patient had also met several top Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, top bureaucrats and people from all walks of life.

When Usman’s fever persisted, it was only ten days later on March 23 that a throat swab was taken from the politician, with the sample testing positive on March 26. The patient was moved to the isolation ward of the district hospital in Thodupuzha.

"I realised I have COVID-19 only after the health department workers told me. Beyond my sickness, as a public servant I have had to come in contact with a lot of people and travel as well. I feel a lot of pain and sadness in this regard," the patient wrote in a statement to the public, after his conversation with the Idukki collector.

He also urged people who were exposed to him to report to the nearest health authority.

"From February 29, I beg those who have come in contact with me, my friends and acquaintances and well wishers who have spoken to me to approach their nearest health workers in a timely manner and take adequate precaution," the statement added.

The patient explained that, as a public servant, he had come in contact with hundreds of people and even travelled for work.

"I have had to come in contact with the sectors that I had travelled in and with Thiruvananthapuram (leaders). In between this, there are many people that I am also not able to recall. Many people have approached me for different reasons. Several times, I have had to travel 150-200 kilometres for work," his statement read.

Stating that there are many people included in this pool who have spoken to him in the past days, the patient reiterated that those who were exposed to him must take necessary measures, as he now has been confirmed with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Idukki district authorities have traced the patient's travel history from February 28. While the patient himself had been on home quarantine since March 15, his primary and secondary contacts were also urged to go on home quarantine after he tested positive.

*A patient’s identity is not revealed by the government for privacy reasons. Some patients choose to make a public declaration of their health status.