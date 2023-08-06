Idukki girl who was transported by ambulance to Kochi in record speed in June dies

Seventeen-year-old Ann Mariya Joy was taken from Idukki to a hospital in Ernakulam, covering the 130 km in a record 2.5 hours, on June 1 after she suffered a heart attack.

Ann Mariya Joy, the 17-year-old Kerala girl who was transported from Idukki to Ernakulam in record speed on June 1 following a heart attack, died in Kottayam on Saturday, August 5. Ann Mariya had suffered a heart attack and reportedly developed neuro-related disorders while under treatment at a private hospital in Kattappana in Idukki district. She was then taken to a hospital in Ernakulam, which is around 130 km away, in 2.5 hours. The distance, which normally takes at least four hours by road, was covered in record speed with the coordination of the police, ambulance and taxi drivers, the medical team accompanying the teenager, and lay persons.

Ann Mariya’s journey was brought to public attention by a social media post by local MLA and Minister of Irrigation Roshy Augustine. He had urged commuters and drivers on the route that the ambulance was supposed to take to cooperate to ensure a safe and speedy journey for the patient. After the ambulance reached the Ernakulam hospital, he called the initiative a great gesture by the public with a big heart. According to TNIE, Roshy said, “The road connecting the two hospitals is a key arterial one, usually carrying heavy traffic. June 1 being the school reopening day caused a considerable rush on the highway.” He commended the police, doctors, and citizens for helping to overcome the limitations on the ambulance’s journey.

Ann Mariya suffered a heart attack on the morning of June 1. Following the treatment in Ernakulam, her condition had reportedly improved. In July, she was shifted to a hospital in Kottayam. However, she breathed her last there on Saturday.