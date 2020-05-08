Identify hazardous factories in and around Vizag: Jagan tells officials after gas leak

CM Jagan also ordered officials to conduct a fair and transparent investigation on the mishap and come out with a comprehensive report.

news Gas leak

Following a major gas leak in Visakhapatnam that killed 11 people, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked officials to identify all hazardous factories in and around the city, especially those located in densely populated areas.

A leak of chemical vapour from the LG Polymers plant on the outskirts of the coastal city killed 11 people while over 350 people who inhaled the toxic gas were rushed to various hospitals.

During a review meeting held through video conference on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the state Pollution Control Board (PCB) should be strengthened and asked officials to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to ensure a safe and risk-free city.

"The Chief Minister instructed officials of the PCB to take a proactive role in preventing mishaps and play a proactive role. He further directed the officials to conduct a fair and transparent investigation on the mishap and come out with a comprehensive report," a press note from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Jagan also said that Special Chief Secretary for Environment and Forests Neerabh Kumar Prasad and AP PCB Secretary Vivek Yadav will be part of the high-level enquiry team.

Stating that if needed, the team could recommend the relocation of industries from residential areas, Jagan said, "Ensuring public safety, a comprehensive safety audit of all the industries should be taken up and a Standard Operating Procedure should be enforced. Without any hesitations, the officials should come up with suitable recommendations to avoid such mishaps in future.”

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to immediately release ex-gratia amount to the victims and their families. Jagan on Thursday had announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia each for the families of the people killed in the tragedy.

Declaring compensation for those admitted in hospitals after inhaling the toxic gas, he told reporters that those on ventilators will be paid Rs 10 lakh each while others undergoing treatment in hospitals for two to three days will be given Rs 1 lakh.

People who were mildly affected will get Rs 25,000 each while the other residents of the affected villages will be paid Rs 10,000 each.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal on Friday directed LG Polymers to deposit Rs 50 crore with the Vishakhapatnam administration for inflicting damage to life, public health and environment.

The NGT took cognisance of the matter and stated, "Having regard to the prima facie material regarding the extent of damage to life, public health and environment, we direct LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore with the District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam."

"The rules require on-site and off-site emergency plans to ensure prevention of damage. Leakage of hazardous gas at such a scale adversely affecting public health and environment, clearly attracts the principle of 'strict liability against the enterprise engaged in hazardous or inherently dangerous industry',” it added.

With IANS inputs

Read:

Vizag gas leak: NGT directs LG Polymers to pay Rs 50 crore as interim penalty

Second ‘miniscule’ leak from Vizag plant plugged, situation under control: Officials‘

Saw children collapsing in front of us’: Survivors recount Vizag gas leak tragedy