‘An ideal leader’: Condolences pour in for Telangana ex-CPI(M) MLA Sunnam Rajaiah

Born in a humble peasant family in Bhadrachalam, he rose to the position of one of the tallest leaders of CPI(M) in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

news Obituary

Sunnam Rajaiah, one of the most popular leaders of Adivasis in the Telugu states, succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Rajaiah is a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bhadrachalam and was elected in 1999, 2004 and 2014 from a Communist Party Of India (Marxist) ticket. 59-year-old Rajaiah was suffering from health issues for the last few days, and on Monday, he tested positive for the virus. He died on the way to a hospital in Vijayawada.

Rajaiah is survived by two sons and was living in his native place; Sunnamvarigudem in Vararamachandrapuram mandal in Telangana. Unlike many other politicians, Rajaiah was known for his simplicity and affable personality. He had also served people as a leader of the Girijana Sangam and Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch.

Several leaders including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his Andhra counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have expressed their condolences over the demise of Rajaiah, besides actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan.

“The death of Sunnam Rajaiah, whom I respect a lot, has made me feel immensely sad . He is a stalwart who worked his entire life to solve the problems of poor Adivasis and Dalits. I pay my condolences to Sunnam Rajaiah, who is an ideal leader and common people trust in the democratic system and politics,” Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in a statement.

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, National Secretary of CPI, also expressed his condolences

Rajaiah spearheaded the movement against an ordinance by the union government that merged seven mandals of Telangana into Andhra Pradesh, for accommodating the Polavaram multipurpose irrigation project.

Following the merging of seven mandals, he represented Bhadrachalam in Telangana Assembly. Sunnam completed his high school education in VR Puram of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

Expressing disappointment over the demise of Rajaiah, Jithendra Choudhary, Convenor of Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch said, "I pay homage to the memory of Comrade Sunnam Rajaiah. Being born in a humble peasant family in Bhadrachalam, through his relentless, tireless and selfless struggles for Adivasis and others, he rose to the position of one of the tallest leaders of CPI(M) in undivided Andhra Pradesh."

CPI(M) state committees of both Telangana and Andhra expressed condolences over the demise of Sunnam Rajaiah while recalling his contribution to marginalised sections. During his last stint as the MLA of Bhadrachalam, Rajaiah participated and spearheaded several protests demanding fair compensation, resettlement and rehabilitation of farmers and families who lost their lands due to the Polavaram project.

Rajaiah is also said to have contributed in the fight over an amendment proposed in 1970, to the Land Transfer Regulation Act, 1959. The Act prohibits transfer of lands to non-tribals in Scheduled Areas and thereby protects the interests of tribals.

Rajaiah retained his simplicity throughout his life. Even during his last term, he was the only legislator to use a bus service from his quarters to the Assembly as other MLAs drove down for the sessions in swanky cars. In 2015, he was even stopped at the entrance when he was entering the complex in an auto rickshaw, as security did not identify him and needed convincing that he was an MLA.

He also ensured that large amounts of his salary went back to the people and to his party.