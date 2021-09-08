iD Fresh Food files police complaint over false message slandering them

“We condemn the spread of such malicious rumours and misinformation,” iD said in a statement.

ID Fresh Food has filed a complaint with the WhatsApp Grievance Cell and the cybercrime police in Bengaluru, over the fake communal WhatsApp forwards about the company. In a statement, the company said it has filed a complaint about the “misleading and false information being spread about our company and its products”. The message doing the rounds about iD Fresh Food claimed that it “mixes cow bones and calf rennet” to make the volume of its batter, and that it “only hires Muslims” and is “halal certified”. iD Fresh Food was founded by PC Musthafa and his cousins Abdul Nazer, Shamsudeen TK, Jafar TK and Noushad TA.

In a statement, iD Fresh condemned the spread of such slanderous messages. “We condemn the spread of such malicious rumours and misinformation and have taken the legal route to rightfully tackle this issue. We, at iD Fresh Food, would once again like to outrightly deny any of these baseless allegations that are purely intended at maligning the brand,” it said in a statement.

On the evening of Tuesday, September 7, founder PC Musthafa had said that while he doesn’t know why the claims are being made or who is behind them, there was no truth to them.

“As a society though, we need to step up and stop the spread of misinformation. Particularly in today's times when the reach and effects of information spread on social media occur at such a rapid pace. We have seen distorted, inaccurate and false information acquiring tremendous potential to cause real world impact for millions of people,” Musthafa wrote.

The statement from iD stated that the company only uses vegetarian ingredients to make its products. It also said that, despite attempts to “malign” the brand, it has been growing and has even expanded to other countries such as the UAE and the US.

“While we continue to abide by the law of the land, we at iD would like to extend our full support to Governments, institutions and corporates who are also fighting the online fake news menace,” it said.