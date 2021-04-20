ICSE cancels Class 10 board exam, withdraws option for students to write it later

The Class 12 exams will be held at a later date, as notified earlier.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday announced that the ICSE Class 10 board examinations will be cancelled. Earlier, the board had said that Class 10 students would be given the choice to write the exam on the day Class 12 boards are held, or not write the exams altogether. The Class 12 Board exams will be held at a later date as per the previous circular, the board added.

"Given the present worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class 10) 2021 examinations. The options given in the earlier circular dated April 16 now stands withdrawn. The safety and well being of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest," the circular issued by CISCE on Monday said.

"The CISCE is committed to devising a 'fair and unbiased criterion' as stated earlier. The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (Class 10) students and the date of result declaration will be announced by the CISCE later," it added.

The circular also stated that all CISCE affiliated schools were advised to begin the admission process for Class 11, if not already started. "In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for Class 12 students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus."

The move comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier cancelled its Class 10 board exams and said that it would prepare an objective criterion to grade students and also make arrangements for any candidate who is not satisfied with their marks, to write the exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold exams. For Class 12 students, the CBSE postponed the exams and said that the situation will be reviewed on June 1, 2021.

