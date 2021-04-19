All above 18 years eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from May 1

There has been growing demands for expanding India’s vaccination drive beyond those above 45 years of age amid the COVID-19 second wave.

The Union government has said that all those above 18 years of age are eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 from May 1. This comes amid growing demands for expanding India’s vaccination drive beyond those above 45 years of age, who were deemed eligible up till now, in the third phase of the inoculation effort.

“In a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from 1st May has been taken,” a press release said.

This decision is among others by the Indian government: stakeholders reportedly have greater flexibility now to customise to local needs; and vaccine manufacturers have been incentivised to scale up production, and attract new national as well as international players. The press release also said that in this phase, the National Vaccine Strategy is aimed at “liberalised vaccine pricing”, apart from scaling up coverage.

Vaccine manufacturers have also been told to supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) doses to the Indian government, and can supply the remaining 50% to state governments and the open market. Further, private hospitals will have to secure vaccines from from the 50% earmarked for state governments and the open market. “Private Vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price,” the government has said.

The news comes even as states have been facing a shortage of vaccines and have had to suspend vaccine drives while waiting for additional doses.

Further, vaccination is set to continue free of cost at government vaccination centres to Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all people above 45 years of age.

India began its vaccination drive on January 16, beginning with healthcare workers and frontline staff. From March 1, senior citizens above the age of 60 and persons above the age of 45 with select comorbidities were eligible for the vaccine. On April 1, the drive was expanded to include all those above the age of 45, with or without comorbidities.

India presently has two vaccines - Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech and Covishield, produced by Serum Institute of India. Last week, the Union government fast-tracked emergency approval for all foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines. These are vaccines that have been granted authorisation for emergency use in other countries in order to hasten vaccination coverage nationwide. It includes mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna as well as Johnson & Johnson.

The Dugs Controller General of India also approved the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in India. An efficacy rate of 91.6% has been demonstrated in the Russian vaccine during the interim analysis of phase 3 clinical trial, which included data on 19,866 volunteers in Russia. It is meant to be administered to those above 18 years of age.