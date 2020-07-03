ICMR and Bharat Biotech want to launch indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Aug 15

COVAXIN is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Indian Council for Medical Research said that wants to launch India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, for public use by August 15. For this purpose, 12 institutes were selected on Thursday where clinical trials will be done.

In the letter sent to the institutes, the ICMR said that it is envisaged to launch the vaccine by August 15 after completion of all clinical trials. The 12 shortlisted institutes have been asked by the ICMR to fast track approvals needed to fast track the initiate the clinical trial of the vaccine “and ensure that the subiect enrollment is initiated no later than 7th July 2020.”

ICMR has developed the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine (BBV152 COVID vaccine) partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL).

The vaccine is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. ICMR and BBIL are jointly working for the pre-clinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine.

ICMR asked the institutes to fast track clinical trials of the vaccine as it is being considered as one of the top priority projects which are being monitored at the topmost level of the government.

Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital under the SOA Deemed to be University, has been chosen by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for undertaking human clinical trials of India's first coronavirus vaccine, an official of the institute said.

Apart from IMS and SUM Hospital here, the other institutes selected for the clinical trial are located in King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, University of Health Sciences in Rohtak, AIIMS in New Delhi, AIIMS in Patna, Jeevan Rekha Hospital in Belagavi, Gillurkar Multispecialty Hospital in Nagpur, Rana Hospital in Gorakhpur, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Center in Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu), Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, Prakhar Hospital in Kanpur and consultant physician Sagar Vivek Redkar in Goa.