ICMR allows rapid antibody test to be used in COVID-19 hotspots

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has officially released an interim advisory for the use of rapid antibody tests for COVID-19 in areas identified as ‘hotspots’ of the disease.

“Population in hotspot areas may be tested using rapid antibody test, and antibody positives to be confirmed by RT-PCR using throat/nasal swab [and] antibody negatives to be quarantined at home,” reads the advisory issued by the ICMR.

It also includes a link to a list of approved rapid antibody test kits for the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19. Rapid kits that have been approved can be used after receiving permission from the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) and informing the ICMR.

Rapid testing kits are blood tests. If someone has recently been exposed to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), they will develop specific antibodies in their blood to defend against the virus. These kits are able to determine if there is a presence of the antibodies in an individual’s blood sample. It cannot be used as a standard measure for COVID-19 since it only can confirm the presence of antibodies to the virus and not the presence of the virus in itself.

The ICMR has specified that individuals who test positive for the antibody to the virus must undergo a second test which will require nasal and/or throat swabs. This test will be done using the standard RT-PCR (polymerase chain reaction) method and will be able to confirm if someone is positive for SARS-CoV-2. If an individual tests negative for the antibodies, then they will require home quarantine.

It takes anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes to receive the results of the rapid test, while the report for the RT-PCR normally takes 24 hours.

Rapid antibody testing is useful in areas that have been identified as hotspots, as it allows for identification of asymptomatic individuals. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had in its March 31 status report identified Mumbai, Kasaragod, Hyderabad, Kannur, Pune, GB Nagar, and Bengaluru as among the 25 hotspots in the country.

Earlier this week, the state governments of both Kerala and Karnataka had announced that they would be procuring rapid test kits in an effort to increase testing measures.