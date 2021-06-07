ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announces Rs 867 crore bonus for policy holders

The bonus declared is the highest ever by the Company till date and is also 10% higher than the bonus announced in the last fiscal, the company said.

Money Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced an annual bonus of Rs 867 crore for all eligible participating policy holders for FY2021. The bonus declared is the highest ever by the Company till date and is also 10 per cent higher than the bonus announced in the last fiscal, the company said.

All participating policies in-force as of March 31, 2021 are eligible to receive this bonus and will be added to the policyholders' benefits, it added. A total of 9.8 lakh participating policyholders are expected to benefit from this, taking them closer to their long-term financial goals, especially at the time of the pandemic.

Bonus is the share of profits generated by the Company's participating policyholder's funds which are added to their guaranteed maturity benefits, thus enhancing the corpus. This is the 15th consecutive year the Company has declared a bonus, underscoring its customer-centricity and long-term investment approach to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to policy holders. As of March 31, 2021, 96.8 per cent of the fixed income portfolio is invested in sovereign or AAA rated paper.

N S Kannan, Managing Director & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, "We are delighted to announce that the annual bonus for FY2021 is the highest ever in the history of the Company. What gives us special satisfaction is the fact that it coincides with the 20th anniversary of our operations. What drives us in this challenging environment is the commitment to our vision of building an enduring institution that serves the protection and long-term saving needs of our customers with sensitivity."