IBM appoints Sandip Patel as MD of India, South Asia operations

Tech Shorts

IBM on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sandip Patel as the managing director of its India and South Asia (ISA) operations. Patel succeeds Karan Bajwa who will now pursue opportunities outside of the company.

As the MD of IBM in ISA, Patel will be responsible for all the strategic and operational matters related to the firm's sales, marketing, services and delivery operations in the region, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

He will play a critical role in enabling India's capabilities across IBM's global missions, centres of excellence, research and innovation labs.

"IBM has been a key player in India's technology journey and continues to provide the innovation necessary to power India's digital transformation across key industries and Government.

"Sandip's deep industry expertise and global understanding of clients across different markets will bring real value to our clients as they embark on their transformation journey," Harriet Green, Chairman and CEO, IBM Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

Patel was previously the president of Aetna International where he had full P&L responsibility for their international business. He has also served as a partner in various leadership roles at IBM, PriceWaterhouse Coopers and Coopers & Lybrand, and early in his career he was a practicing Chartered Accountant in the country.

Most recently, Patel was based in Boston, Massachusetts, where he was IBM's global general manager for the insurance industry and was responsible for the firm's business across all brands in this market segment.

Meanwhile, in his second stint with IBM, Bajwa led the ISA business during a period of great change in the marketplace. He was responsible for growing IBM's mid-market business, enabling clients' digital transformation and journey to Cloud.