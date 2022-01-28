The proposed changes to the IAS cadre rules has triggered another confrontation between states and the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several state governments â€“ headed by non-BJP parties in particular â€“ have accused PM Modi of damaging cooperative federalism. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Anna Isaac looks at the political row over the IAS cadre rule changes and why Modi, who once championed federalism, is now being accused of weakening state rights.
IAS cadre rule: Why is PM Modi accused of damaging federalism? | Let Me Explain
Watch this weekâ€™s episode of Let Me Explain, where Anna Isaac looks at the political row over the IAS cadre rule changes.
news Policy Friday, January 28, 2022 - 11:39
