'I would have to cross 4 districts': Why this AP cop chose to skip mother's funeral

Government Railway Police Sub-Inspector Shantaram declined to travel to his hometown even after he was granted leave.

Several people across India have been dealing with the distress of losing loved ones during the lockdown, unable to pay their last respects properly, or to organise or attend a funeral. Under such circumstances, a police officer working in Vijayawada who lost his mother a few days back declined to travel to his hometown even after he was granted leave.

Shantaram, a Sub-Inspector with the Government Railway Police (GRP), was reportedly performing his duties, enforcing the lockdown near the Vijayawada railway station on Saturday when he received the news about his mother’s demise.

In a video recorded 3 days later, Shantaram, and GRP Circle Inspector Bangarraju, explain why he chose to stay back, and followed his mother’s last rites in his hometown in Vizianagaram over a video call.

“To go there and perform last rites, I would have to cross 4 districts and 40 check-posts. I would have to come into contact with many people, and there’s a possibility that the disease may spread because of this. This is why I asked my younger brother to perform the last rites instead. I saw it on video and felt as if I had done it myself,” Shantaram said.

He further explained that if he had attended his mother’s funeral in person, the journey itself would take about 3 days, followed by 14 days of home quarantine, which would have kept him away from his duties for a long time. Shantaram says his mother would’ve preferred that he continued to work. “She would also be at peace if I continue to perform my duties. That is why I have given up my leave and have stayed here on duty,” he said.

According to The New Indian Express, Shantaram’s mother Seethamahalakshmi, who was 69 years old, had died because of “age-related ailments”.

Speaking about Shantaram’s decision, and the role of all frontline workers and staff performing essential services, CI Bangarraju said, “Even under such critical circumstances, we are performing our duties. Although he (Shantaram) was given leave, he did not attend the last rites… Please recognise our efforts and stay at home for the next two weeks, so we can completely tackle coronavirus.”