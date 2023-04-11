‘I was very hurt’: Former CM Jagadish Shettar after party asked him not to contest

Shettar, who represents the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency, has been a prominent leader in the state BJP for many years. He was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2012 to 2013.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar, has expressed his displeasure over the suggestion from the high command of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections. Shettar, who was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2012-2013, has said that he is "hurt" by the suggestion and has decided to contest the polls.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Tuesday, April 11, Shettar said, "I have been a loyal member of the BJP for over three decades and have served the party in various capacities. I am hurt by the suggestion from the high command that I should not contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. I have told them to consider my name as I will contest the polls."

Shettar also said that he has worked for the party for 30 years and has been responsible for the rise of the BJP in north Karnataka. “I have built the party in north Karnataka and have served in various capacities. In my six terms, I have won each time with a margin of 25,000 votes. Even the internal survey report gave a positive outcome saying that 70% of the people favoured me. What then is the reason for me not to contest?” he questioned.

Sources in the BJP said that the high command had suggested that Shettar, not contest the polls due to his age and to make way for younger leaders in the party. The former CM also said that he had a clean reputation and was not tainted by any scandals or allegations. “There is no respect for loyalty. I was very hurt,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to reporters in Delhi and said the list will be released soon. “We have decided on the names after several rounds of talks. The list will be released in two stages. We are waiting to have a final discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and then we will be releasing it,” he said.

Shettar's decision to contest the polls is likely to be welcomed by his supporters in the party, who see him as a strong leader with a loyal base of supporters. However, it remains to be seen whether the high command will accept his decision and allow him to contest the polls.