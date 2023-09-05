I too belong to Sanatana Dharma: Kejriwal distances himself from Udhayanidhi row

Arvind Kejriwal’s statement came close on the heels of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also disapproved of the comments by Udhayanidhi Stalin

news Controversy

Distancing himself from the Sanatana Dharma controversy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is wrong to speak against others’ religions. "I too belong to Sanatan Dharma. We should respect one another's religion,” Kejriwal said during a press conference on Tuesday, September 5. Aam Aadmi Party has chosen to not back its ally in the INDIA bloc, DMK in the Sanatana Dharma row.

Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister Udhayanidhi Stalin caused controversy by claiming that 'Sanatan Dharma' opposes equality and social justice and should be eradicated. He equated 'Sanatan Dharma' to diseases like coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever, and called for its eradication.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party unit chief Virendra Sachdeva had questioned Arvind Kejriwal's silence regarding Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma.' He asked why Kejriwal, who has presented himself as a protector of Hinduism, is not addressing this issue.

Arvind Kejriwal’s statement came close on the heels of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also disapproved of the comments by Udhayanidhi Stalin saying all should be careful of making any comment that might hurt the sentiments of the people of any religion. "I am not quite clear on why and on what grounds he made such comments. He is a junior politician. So I do not want to exactly condemn what he said. But at the same I would like to say that everyone should be careful of the comments that he or she makes that might hurt the sentiments of the people of any religion," she said.

The BJP has been challenging DMK’s allies in the INDIA bloc of which Aam Aadmi Party is a member, along with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Trinamool Congress.