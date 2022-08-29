'I take action when there is proof': Karnataka Edu Min denies corruption allegations

Earlier, an association of private unaided schools wrote to the Prime Minister that the Karnataka government was allegedly demanding bribes from them for various approvals.

news Controversy

After an association of private unaided schools accused the Karnataka government of corruption, state Primary and Higher Education Minister BC Nagesh has dismissed the allegations and called them “baseless”. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, August 28, the minister said, “I have said multiple times that after becoming a minister, if any allegations come up with proof [against education department officials], I have taken action against them. Everyone knows that I take action when there is proof. Tomorrow my officers will give detailed information about the corruption allegations.”

The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) had on August 26 written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging corruption in the Karnataka education department, and demanded action against BC Nagesh. Speaking to the media on Sunday, the minister further claimed that there had been an increase in baseless allegations against the state government lately, and questioned why no complaints had been raised to authorities by RUPSA in the past regarding the issue.

According to RUPSA’s letter, education department officials allegedly demanded bribes of up to 30-40% for various approvals, and that a 20% cut of reimbursement meant for schools under the Right To Education (RTE) Act was allegedly demanded by the government. Karnataka RUPSA president Lokesh Talikatte told TNM earlier that officials in the department allegedly take bribes primarily for two reasons, for releasing the RTE amount and for renewal of recognition. "It has become infeasible to run schools as the bribes are more than what we earn. The officials say they pay the ministry in lakhs to secure a transfer and they make that money back by asking bribes from us," he said.

RUPSA also shared an audio recording in which a BEO is heard asking for a bribe from a school official.

RUPSA demanded action against BC Nagesh in the letter to PM Modi as the situation is detrimental to the growth of the state's educational system. "Sir, we are very sorry to bring to your kind notice that a few leaders, under your leadership, have failed to understand the spirit of your functioning. They behave like an uncrowned king. The Education Minister for Primary and Higher Secondary Education of Karnataka is one such," the letter alleged.

