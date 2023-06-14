Income Tax officials on Wednesday, June 14, carried out searches at the premises of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs P Shekhar Reddy and Marri Janardhan Reddy in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana. They also searched the premises of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, according to reports. Searches were held amid tight security around the premises of Bhongir MLA Shekhar Reddy and Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy.
Sources told IANS that I-T officials formed 50 teams which carried out multiple searches at the various premises of real estate companies and their promoters in Hyderabad. Officials are reportedly checking the income records of the companies as part of the investigation into alleged irregularities in income tax payments.
Shekhar Reddy is into real estate, mining, solar energy and lithium battery businesses, under the name of Theertha Group. The company is believed to be involved in the mining business in South Africa as well. It has also completed many residential and commercial projects in Hyderabad and Karnataka. The I-T officers also reportedly searched the premises of two technology companies in which Shekhar Reddy's wife Vanitha Reddy is said to be director.