'I narrated Dhruva Natchathiram script to Rajinikanth first': Gautham Menon

The film was eventually made with actor Vikram in the lead and has been awaiting release for a long time now.

Flix Kollywood

Director Gautham Menon and actor â€˜Chiyaanâ€™ Vikram teamed up together for the spy-thriller titled Dhruva Natchathiram which is in the making for a long time. In a recent interview, Gautham Menon revealed that he had earlier pitched Dhruva Natchathiram to superstar Rajinikanth as well.

The project was supposed to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, producer of Menonâ€™s Kaakha Kaakha. But due to unknown reasons, it did not take off, and eventually, Pa Ranjith landed the opportunity to direct Rajinikanth in Kabali. It may be noted that there were also reports that Rajinikanth's 169th film might be directed by Gautham Menon, but there has been no updates on the same.

Dhruva Natchathiram, which has been struggling to release for quite some time now, is tipped to be the biggest film in Menonâ€™s career. The film also stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh and actor-filmmaker. The makers have kept the identity of the filmâ€™s antagonist a secret as they have roped in someone very unusual for the role. The shooting of the film was completed long back but the film is lying in cans due to some financial problems involving its producer.

It may be noted, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Silambarasan the popular duo who did Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada, are all set to join hands for the third time for a project to be bankrolled by Vels Film International.

The production house posted a picture of producer Ishari K Ganesh with Simbu and his mother Usha Rajendar to announce the project. The tweet also mentions that the filming will commence soon. It read, "On this auspicious Day, #VelsFilmInternational Elated to announce a collaboration with dear. @SilambarasanTR_ & director @menongautham for a film beginning very soon from a really brilliant script. More exciting details will follow. #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47 @IshariKGanesh"

Gautham Menon awaits the release of Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha starring Puppy fame Varun in the lead. It is tipped to be a highly action-packed story of a bodyguard, produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International. Reports initially suggested that the film would be based on the script of Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru, which was originally planned with Vijay in 2011, but Menon denied this and claimed it was a separate story.

Gautham is a part of the Tamil anthology Kutti Story along with directors Venkat Prabhu, AL Vijay and Nalan Kumarasamy. The cast of the anthology includes Gautham Menon, Amala Paul, Amitash, Megha Akash, Varun, Sakshi Aggarwal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Aditi Balan. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the lead role in one of the segments, which has been directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy. Aditi Balan will be playing the female lead in this story. In the segment directed by Gautham Menon, he is playing an important role and it has Amala Paul as the female lead.

