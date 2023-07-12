‘I hurt only bad peoples’: Bengaluru murder accused wrote on Insta hours before murder

Shabarish or Felix shared a cryptic statement that hinted at a deep-seated resentment and a belief that he was targeting those he perceived as "bad."

Bengaluru police have arrested three individuals in connection with the brutal double murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of Aeronics Media Private Limited. The arrests were made in Kunigal, near Tumakuru, just a few hours after the crime took place on Tuesday, July 11. The victims, identified as Vinu Kumar (CEO) and Phanindra Subramanya (MD), were allegedly targeted by the prime accused, Shabarish, due to a business rivalry and hacked to death in front of their colleagues.

Shabarish, also known as Felix, has an Instagram account in which he goes by the name @joker_felix_rapper and has around 16,000 followers. He posted on Instagram both before and after the murders. Police believe these posts will shed light on the mindset and possible motives behind the gruesome act. Shabarish was a former colleague of Phanindra and had come prepared with weapons to the office.

Hours before the double murder, Shabarish shared an Instagram story that read, "This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples. I never hurt any good people." (SIC) This cryptic statement hinted at a deep-seated resentment and a belief that he was targeting those he perceived as "bad."



Instagram stories posted by Shabarish who has a Instagram account that goes by name @joker_felix_rapper

In another Instagram reel shared shortly before the crime, Shabarish posted a video featuring several pictures of himself, accompanied by an audio clip in Kannada that translated to "Write it down on a paper. Bengaluru is mine."

Following the double murder, Shabarish shared a screenshot of the news of the crime, accompanied by the theme background score from the popular movie KGF. The article he shared had his picture and that of Phanindra Subramanya. Furthermore, he actively engaged with the comments posted on his Instagram post just hours before his subsequent arrest by the police.

The police have identified Shabarish as the prime accused, alleging a business rivalry with Phanindra Subramanya as the motive behind the murders. The two other individuals arrested in connection with the case are Vinay Reddy and Santhosh. The accused are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway.