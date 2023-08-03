‘I have so much love for Punjabi music’: Actor Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer says that he discovered his love for the genre first during his college days in early 2000s.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set to sweep the audience off their feet once again with his work in the upcoming Hindi film Guns & Gulaabs, says he loves Punjabi music and is currently jamming on rapper AP Dhillon’s tracks. Talking to IANS about the music he listens to, Dulquer said, “I go through all types of phases. Right now I am in Delhi. I am really loving AP Dhillon. Love it. I have had so much love for Punjabi music from my college days when I first discovered it.”

Guns & Gulaabs is a comedy crime thriller series created by Raj & DK. It will stream on Netflix from August 18. The series also stars Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah. Set in the 90s world of crime and violence, it depicts the story of love and innocence blending with humour and romance.

Dulquer is the son of superstar Mammootty. He made his acting debut in 2012 with the malayalam film Second Show. He has also starred on popular films, including Bangalore Days, O Kadhal Kanmani, Charlie, Mahanati, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Sita Ramam. He made is Hindi debut with the film Karwaan, starring Irrfan Khan. He was then seen in the film The Zoya Factor and Chup.

Looking forward, Dulquer will next be seen in King of Kotha, an upcoming action thriller film directed by Abhilash Joshiy.