‘I have no interest in electoral politics,’ says actor Mammootty

The actor categorically said that no party has approached him to contest elections.

Every election, it is usual for stories to appear in the media speculating that certain celebrities will contest elections. Malayalam actor Mammootty is no exception. However, the actor categorically said that no party has approached him to contest elections and he had no such plans.

The actor was attending a press meet in Kochi along with actor Manju Warrier, director Jofin T Chacko, Producers B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph regarding the release of their move, ‘The Priest’

“I have no interest in electoral politics. The biggest politics I know is what I practice through my movies. No party has ever asked me to contest polls,” Mammootty said, when journalists asked about contesting in politics.

Mammotty also explained that the producer of his movie wanted a theatrical release, rather than an OTT (Over The Top) release. “It's the film industry that was one of the most impacted due to the pandemic. All kinds of entertainment is secondary to people’s lives and livelihoods. Now that COVID-19 cases are coming down, we are finally releasing this movie. The producer of this movie- like many other producers- wanted the movie to release in theatres, not other forums,” he said.

Manju Warrier, meanwhile, said that she was hopeful that her first movie project in Hindi would be announced soon. It has been reported that her movie, Prathi Poovankozhi is to be remade in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.