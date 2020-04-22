'I have no cause for concern, not evaded questions': Kerala CM on Sprinklr row

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, while giving updates on COVID-19, said that he recognised the political agenda of certain media houses in the questions they asked.

Answering the last question of the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his press conference for COVID-19 updates, said that he’d know ahead whenever a conspiracy is planned against him. The question was on the recent controversies regarding the government putting a US company- Sprinklr- in charge of COVID-19 data. He repeated what he said a day before – that he had no time for these – and alleged that he knew the political agenda of certain media houses in asking these questions.

“This is not a witch hunt. But there used to be a big one much earlier and even then, one used to know about a conspiracy plan much ahead. The picture you tried to create is that someone stopped you from asking a question, that there was an exchange of words," said Pinarayi, referring to the news carried by some media that a journalist was prevented from asking him questions regarding the controversy on Tuesday.

"Have I ever evaded a question after I have called a press meet? Yesterday, when it was 7 pm and time to stop the meet, I said I am taking no more questions, which is true today too. It is 7 now,” the CM said before switching off his mike.

Earlier in the day, Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapillly had alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena had visited Sprinklr CEO Ragy Thomas at his New Jersey home. Eldhose claimed he had evidence for the same. When asked about this, Pinarayi Vijayan said that he had no cause for concern as the allegations had no merit.

Covid numbers of the day

The spread of COVID-19 in the state, that appeared to be in control till two days ago, saw a spike on Tuesday, with 19 new cases, and on Wednesday with 11 more. To add to the concerns, there was only one recovery to report on Wednesday. Kerala now 437 cases in all, with 127 active ones, and 308 recoveries. Two had died of the disease.

Of the 11 cases reported on Tuesday, two are of house surgeons in Kozhikode, and one, a health worker. Five had returned from foreign countries and three got it through contact.

A central government ordinance has come to ensure the safety of health workers, which the state welcomes, Pinarayi said. The most number of patients in the state is in Kannur and restrictions would be tightened, police checking made stricter.

On Tuesday, 437 cases were registered against people violating restrictions and 347 vehicles confiscated. “Considering the severity of the situation, it is advisable that people in non-hotspot areas also stay indoors as far as possible. Home delivery of essentials shall soon cover all parts of a district,” Pinarayi said.

He spoke about the financial situation in the country before mentioning the salary cuts that had to be made. Pinarayi said that even though the country’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate had fallen to less than 5 % at the time the pandemic broke out, Kerala by itself had maintained a financial growth of 7.5 %, even as the state went through two natural disasters.

But the COVID-19 situation has made a huge impact on the financial situation and to face it, a part of the salary of government employees will need to be cut – one fifth to be precise, over six months, Pinarayi said. Ministers, MLAs, board members, and representatives of local self governing bodies will take a bigger cut of 30 per cent every month. The cuts will not be applicable to those who get less than Rs 20,000 a month.

Border crossing

Pinarayi said that borders shall be strictly monitored, since there have been reports of illegal crossings. “There are specific entry points through which one is allowed to come, but if they try to use other shortcuts, they will have to face strong action,” the CM warned.

He also noted that voluntary workers carrying ID cards were found to take part in anti-government protests and this proved they were undeserving of doing such service.

Among other updates, the CM mentioned that preventive measures against rain-related diseases shall be undertaken, with summer rains starting to bring contagious diseases with it. An action plan will be finalised next week for ensuring food safety.

He spoke in detail about the plans for elaborate fish and dairy farming, among other things. A milk powder plant with modern facilities will be established.

The CM said that while April 23 is World Books Day in memory of William Shakespeare’s birthday, 22nd was Lenin’s 150th birth anniversary. To honour the occasion of Books Day, three books of stories, poems and articles written by children during lockdown, were released. And in memory of Lenin, Pinarayi spoke of how the Russian revolutionary had tried to urge the world – going through a war (the first) – to end enmity at a time a pandemic as the Spanish flu took the lives of hundreds of lakhs of people. But the plea was ignored, Pinarayi said. “Let that be a lesson for us today as we fight another pandemic, and not let lesser issues weaken the fight,” he said.