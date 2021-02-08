'I fell in love with Vijay Sethupathi': Chiranjeevi heaps praise on actor

Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the pre-release event of upcoming romantic movie Uppena which has Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi who will be seen as the main antagonist and he is essaying the role of Krithi Shettyâ€™s father. The film marks Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s second role as an antagonist in a row. He played an unapologetic antagonist in Master.

In the event, megastar Chiranjeevi appreciated the entire team of Uppena and heaped praises on Vijay Sethupathi calling him a great human being and a versatile actor of the Indian film industry. Chiranjeevi also said he fell in love with Vijay Sethupathi's character (Bhavani) in his recent release Vijay's Master. He added, "During 'Sye Raa' shooting in Georgia, I heard a large crowd turned up at the shooting spot and later learned that they were all Vijayâ€™s fans."

The romantic movie Uppena is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the scriptwriter of the hit movie Rangasthalam and produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar, CV Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Megastar Chiranjeeviâ€™s nephew and Sai Dharam Tejâ€™s younger brother, Panja Vaishnav Tej is making his acting debut with this film. Krithi Shetty, also a debutant, is playing the female lead in this romantic entertainer that is set in a fishing hamlet. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music for this venture with Shamdaat cranking the camera and Navin Nooli doing the edits.

The trailer of the film was launched recently by Jr NTR and has garnered the attention of film lovers. The film revolves around a romantic relationship between people from two different social groups.Set in Kakinada and surrounding areas, the film has colorful visuals. Music and cinematography are the most striking features of this trailer.

Vijay Sethupathi currently awaits the release of the Tamil anthology Kutti Story directed by four prominent Tamil directors Gautham Menon, Venkat Prabhu, AL Vijay and Nalan Kumarasamy. The trailer of the anthology of four love stories and the film is all set for release on Valentine's Day weekend on February 12. The trailer spells out that Kutti Story will be a â€˜cocktail of four love storiesâ€™.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with Vetrimaaran for the first time for an upcoming project with Soori in the lead. Apparently, the actor has already joined the sets and heâ€™s believed to be playing a very pivotal role. He also has Tamil projects like Tughlaq Darbar and Vignesh Shivnâ€™s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara.