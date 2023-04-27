‘I feel proud of Karnataka but also sad’: Priyanka Gandhi says during Cong campaign

Addressing a poll rally in Sringeri of Chikkamagaluru district on April 26, Priyanka Gandhi made an appeal to the people to stand with the Congress party.

news Karnataka elections 2023

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, April 26, stated that her family is facing a period of struggle in the current period and made an appeal to the people to stand with the Congress party. Addressing a poll rally in Sringeri of Chikkamagaluru district, Priyanka Gandhi stated, "In 1978, when Indira ji [late ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi] came to Chikkmagaluru, it was a period of struggle for her. In that tough time, people of Chikkamagaluru stood with her. Today also there is a period of struggle for Rahul ji and my family. We have full confidence that people of the country will stand with us.”

Expressing hope that the people of Karnataka will vote for Congress, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Our country, your state, is at such a turning point that if we don't understand that there is a need for politics which doesn't make people fight, works for us, and makes us progress, then the country and the state may undergo heavy loss.” .

“When big ministers say 'don't look at your candidates, hand over Karnataka to PM Modi'. Why? Can the sons and daughters of Basavanna ji, Narayan Guru ji not run the state on their own?”, Priyanka Gandhi questioned.

I feel proud of Karnataka, your hard work, honesty. But I also feel sad for you. The government, which has been in Karnataka for the last 3.5 years, has broken your trust. It was formed on the basis of greed; it was formed by stealing MLAs, by breaking Congress-JD (S) government. The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government has broken every promise. It had said that it'll give jobs, double farmers' income, reduce prices but did nothing," Priyanka Gandhi charged.

Attacking the BJP for corruption and not creating employment, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Youngsters have not been given employment. 2.5 lakh government posts are lying vacant but they are not getting them. The rate of every post has been fixed, there is a scam in every exam for recruitment. The Contractors' Association and School Management Association wrote letters to the PM about corruption but they didn't get any reply.”

Referring to BJP MLA Madal Virupaksha’s son, Prashant Madal, who got caught taking a bribe at his father’s office, Priyanka said, “An MLA's son was caught with Rs 8 crore cash but no action was taken. Rather his MLA father took out a parade to show that they can do anything and nobody can touch them. Even COVID-19 patients were looted; nothing was spared, not even eggs meant for school children.”

Commenting on the Amul versus Nandini controversy, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Who made a cooperative like Nandini? You made it by your hard work. Earlier, milk used to be distributed in schools. The Congress government had brought 'Ksheer Bhagya' and 'Ksheer Dhare' schemes. Now, BJP says that less milk is being produced because they want Nandini to merge with Gujarat's Amul. Earning of more than 1 crore people is at stake but they don't care for it.”