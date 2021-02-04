'I died laughing seeing the toothpaste one': Malavika Mohanan on 'Master' memes

The actor is currently working on her next film with Dhanush.

Flix Kollywood

While most actors would be annoyed and vexed when it comes to memes on them, Malavika Mohanan has taken it sportively. The actor shared a few memes that were made on her character from the film Master and posted them on her social media page with the caption, “I’m a little late to my own meme-fest, but this is hilarious guys. Sharing some of my personal favorites which cracked me up(I died laughing seeing the toothpaste one). Life is too boring if you can’t laugh at yourself, right?”

On the work front, Malavika has a number of films needing her attention. She has the untitled Dhanush starrer. Malavika recently posted a picture of herself with the film's script in hand and wrote: “One week down and many more to go - can’t wait to share this film with everyone! #D43."

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, this film is directed by Karthick Naren. Smruti Venkat is also onboard to play an important role in it along with Samuthirakani. Lyricist Vivek, who is known for his work in films such as Sarkar, Vada Chennai and Petta, is the latest addition to the crew. Vivek will be making his debut as a screenwriter as well as a dialogue writer. GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick. The shooting of this film commenced with much fanfare.

Malavika Mohanan was last seen in the magnum opus Master, which had Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film had Vijay as the protagonist while Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist. The rest of the star cast included Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, and Azhagam Perumal. The soundtrack was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography was by Sathyan Sooryan and editing was by Philomin Raj.

It may be noted here that Malavika Mohanan made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole in 2013 and has worked in Kannada and Hindi films so far. Her debut in the Tamil film industry was with the Rajinikanth starrer Petta in which she got to play a brief, but a pivotal role. D43 will be her third outing in Kollywood.

