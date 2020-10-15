‘I can finally live my life’: Tamannaah gets back home after completing quarantine

In a video, Tamannaah said, "I will spend some time here building up my stamina and energies before getting back to work.”

Flix Coronavirus

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Wednesday completed her quarantine period and headed back to Mumbai. She got a warm welcome from her parents as she reached home. The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt homecoming video in which said, "It has been so crazy and I’m grateful it’s over and done with. I can finally live my life; the last few weeks have been a lot to process. These 14 days are really a lot to process and I’m gonna be putting up a lot to tell people what I’ve gone through. I will soon share whatever I’ve been through. I can’t tell you how happy I am to be back home. I will spend some time here building up my stamina and energies before getting back to work.”

Earlier, the actor had shared the COVID-19 diagnosis of both her parents on Twitter stating that they have been following all precautionary guidelines. She had also revealed that after her parents' diagnosis, she had tested negative for the virus.

Tamannaah had contracted high fever while filming for an ad film at a studio in Hyderabad, and later she was tested positive for coronavirus. She had been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after her diagnosis for further treatment. Medical professionals later advised her to stay in home quarantine and she continued in the city for the quarantine period.

On the career front, Tamannaah has a few interesting projects in the kitty, including Seetimaarr in which she plays the role of Jwala Reddy. Seetimaarr is being directed by Sampath Nandi. Seetimaarr is a sports drama that has Gopichand and Tamannaah in lead roles with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in supporting roles. Mani Sharma is composing music for this flick. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his banner, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. It was originally planned as an April release this year to cash in on the summer vacation but with the lockdown due to the coronavirus scare, the release stands postponed.

She was also recently roped in for the Telugu remake of Bollywood flick Andhadhun starring Tollywood star Nithin. Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh have been roped in for the Telugu remake. While Tamannaah would reprise Tabu's role, Radhika Apte's role will be portrayed by Nabha Natesh.

There are also reports that Tamannaah is most likely to be roped in as the leading lady for Vijay's next with director A R Murugadoss, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The duo had previously worked together in Sura.

