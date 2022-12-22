‘I am not your servant’: IndiGo air hostess’ retort to passenger goes viral

IndiGo had responded to the video and said that the issue was related to meals chosen by the passenger via a codeshare connection.

“I am an employee. I am not your servant,” said an air hostess to a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Istanbul on December 16. In a nearly one-minute video, that is being widely shared on social media, the air hostess is seen telling a passenger that there is a food cart with counted meals and that the cabin crew can only serve what he has ordered. The air hostess further alleged that her cabin crew is crying because of the passenger’s behaviour. When the passenger asks why the air hostess is ‘yelling’ at him, the woman replied, “Because you are yelling on us. I am so sorry sir, you cannot talk to the crew like that (sic).” IndiGo had responded to the video and said that the issue was related to meals chosen by the passenger via a codeshare connection.

The air hostess is also heard saying that she is “peacefully listening” to the passenger and he has to respect the cabin crew as well. The passenger responded by saying that he does respect the cabin crew to which the air hostess asked why he is yelling at her then. The passenger then raised his voice and asked the air hostess to “shut up”. This angered the air hostess and she said, “I am sorry you cannot talk to me like that. I am also an employee here.” The passenger is heard retorting saying that she is a “servant of the flight” to which the air hostess said that she is an employee of the flight and not his servant.

Tempers soaring even mid-air: "I am not your servant"



An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022

The video also shows another member of the cabin crew trying to pacify the situation and take the air hostess away. IndigGo’s response to the incident said, “IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of the customers and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers’ comfort has always been our top priority.”