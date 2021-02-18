I am joining BJP, ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan tells TNM

Sreedharan told TNM that it's for the BJP to decide whether he will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

India’s ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan is going to join the BJP soon, just weeks ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections. "The news is correct. I am going to join the BJP," he told TNM.

When asked the reason behind the decision he said that he has bee living in Kerala for the last ten years and tried his best to bring in development in the state but met with politician resistance. "Parties are bothered about themselves only," he said.

He added that Narendra Modi is the most promising Prime Minister and he has worked with him closely, which inspired him to join the party.

BJP Kerala President K Surendran made the announcement in Kozhikode on Thursday. “I have to inform you of very important news. A son of Kerala who is globally renowned is to become part of the BJP. ‘Metroman’ Sreedharan, the pride of Kerala who raised the reputation of Kerala in the world has decided to work with the BJP. He has informed that he will now onwards work joining the BIP," Surendran said.

He will officially join the party during the Vijaya Yatra, a political rally to be led by Surendran, the BJP leader added. The rally will begin from Kasaragod, the northern district of Kerala on February 21. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the rally.

"Both the two political fronts in the state (United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front) had opposed Sreedharan. Both the fronts would take commission for every developmental activity in the state. It was when Sreedharan took a stand against the commission that Oommen Chandy (former Chief Minister and Congress leader) harmed him and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a similar stand,” Surendran alleged.

However it’s not clear if Sreedharan will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

"Him joining BJP is a reflection of the people's emotions. We have informed him of our demand to contest the elections. Several renowned people will join the BJP in the days to come and contest the elections for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP. Details of that will be informed in the coming days," he said.

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, popularly known as the 'Metro Man', is largely credited for changing the face of public transport in India by his leadership in building Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro, when he served as its managing director between 1995 and 2012.

In June 2019, Sreedharan, who is also a Padma Vibhushan awardee, submitted his resignation as the Principal Advisor to Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) citing health issues.

Ahead of the 2014 election, Sreedharan had praised then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, telling reporters, "Our problem is basically delay in taking government decisions and bureaucracy is responsible for it. I think there will be a change in the decision making process. From what I have seen, the decisions he (Modi) has taken till now were very fast